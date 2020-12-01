Have Insiders Sold American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shareholders haven't noticed that the CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer, John Kosiba, recently sold US$482k worth of stock at US$19.28 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

American Superconductor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by John Kosiba was the biggest sale of American Superconductor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$18.70. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMSC Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2020

Does American Superconductor Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.8% of American Superconductor shares, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The American Superconductor Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Superconductor. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Superconductor.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

