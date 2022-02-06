Have Insiders Sold American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) should probably be aware that a company insider, H. Strader, recently divested US$171k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$39.15 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American National Bankshares

Notably, that recent sale by H. Strader is the biggest insider sale of American National Bankshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$38.37. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 75.72 shares for US$2.8k. On the other hand they divested 4.76k shares, for US$185k. In total, American National Bankshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMNB Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2022

I will like American National Bankshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does American National Bankshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that American National Bankshares insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American National Bankshares Tell Us?

The stark truth for American National Bankshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, American National Bankshares makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for American National Bankshares (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

