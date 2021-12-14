Have Insiders Sold American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Recently?

Some American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Investment Officer & Trustee, John Corrigan, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$42.35 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Trustee, David Singelyn, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$32.52 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$42.18, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.5% of David Singelyn's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 71.33k shares worth US$2.5m. But insiders sold 176.09k shares worth US$6.0m. All up, insiders sold more shares in American Homes 4 Rent than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AMH Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Homes 4 Rent insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 7.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Homes 4 Rent Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since American Homes 4 Rent is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that American Homes 4 Rent has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

