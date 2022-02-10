Have Insiders Sold American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Recently?

Some American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Raymond Joabar recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$193 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 33% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Express

The insider, Marc Gordon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$159 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$196. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 43% of Marc Gordon's holding.

Insiders in American Express didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AXP Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of American Express

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Express insiders own about US$161m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Express Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought American Express stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since American Express is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for American Express and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.