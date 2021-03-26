Have Insiders Sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Patton, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$85.00. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 33%, which is notable but not too bad.

American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Patton was the biggest sale of American Electric Power Company shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$84.72. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

American Electric Power Company insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AEP Insider Trading Volume March 26th 2021

Does American Electric Power Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Electric Power Company insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Electric Power Company Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, American Electric Power Company makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with American Electric Power Company (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

