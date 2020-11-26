Have Insiders Sold Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Corrsin, the Executive VP recently netted about US$5.2m selling shares at an average price of US$45.35. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameresco

The Founder, George Sakellaris, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$21.25 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$44.37). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of George Sakellaris's holding.

Insiders in Ameresco didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AMRC Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2020

Insider Ownership of Ameresco

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ameresco insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameresco Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Ameresco makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Ameresco (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

