Have Insiders Sold Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Fadi Diya, the Chief Nuclear Officer & Senior VP of Ameren Missouri recently netted about US$671k selling shares at an average price of US$83.91. However, that sale only accounted for 9.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Ameren Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Michael Moehn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$761k worth of shares at a price of US$76.10 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$84.20, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.2% of Michael Moehn's stake.

Ameren insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AEE Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

I will like Ameren better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ameren insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameren Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Ameren makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ameren. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Ameren has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Ameren may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

