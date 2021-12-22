Have Insiders Sold Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Recently?

Some Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Warner Baxter, recently sold a substantial US$5.0m worth of stock at a price of US$87.31 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameren

In fact, the recent sale by Warner Baxter was the biggest sale of Ameren shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$87.18. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Ameren insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AEE Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Ameren

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ameren insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ameren Insiders?

Insiders sold Ameren shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Ameren is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ameren (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

