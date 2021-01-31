Have Insiders Sold AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mario Gabelli, a company insider, recently netted about US$652k selling shares at an average price of US$68.64. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

AMC Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mario Gabelli is the biggest insider sale of AMC Networks shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$49.42). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in AMC Networks than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMCX Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of AMC Networks

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AMC Networks insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about US$516m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AMC Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at AMC Networks, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for AMC Networks that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.