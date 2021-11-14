Have Insiders Sold Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Mark Finser, recently divested US$118k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.60 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amalgamated Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Keith Mestrich, sold US$953k worth of shares at a price of US$17.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$19.13. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 89% of Keith Mestrich's stake.

In the last year Amalgamated Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:AMAL Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

I will like Amalgamated Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Amalgamated Financial

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.8m worth of Amalgamated Financial stock, about 0.5% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amalgamated Financial Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Amalgamated Financial makes money, and is growing profits. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Amalgamated Financial has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Amalgamated Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.