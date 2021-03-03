Have Insiders Sold Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Recently?

We note that the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Chief Accounting Officer, Todd Patriacca, recently sold US$61k worth of stock for US$61.24 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altra Industrial Motion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Carl Christenson, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$57.09 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$60.49, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.7% of Carl Christenson's holding. Notably Carl Christenson was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$172k worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Altra Industrial Motion than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AIMC Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Does Altra Industrial Motion Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Altra Industrial Motion insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altra Industrial Motion Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Altra Industrial Motion and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

