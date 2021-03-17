Have Insiders Sold Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Howard Morof, recently sold US$246k worth of stock at US$61.57 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altair Engineering

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, James Scapa, sold US$535k worth of shares at a price of US$41.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$60.64, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 66% of James Scapa's holding.

Insiders in Altair Engineering didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALTR Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

Does Altair Engineering Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Altair Engineering insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Altair Engineering Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Altair Engineering shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Altair Engineering has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

