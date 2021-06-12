Have Insiders Sold Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director & Member of Scientific Advisory Board, Owen Witte, recently sold US$250k worth of stock at US$25.05 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allogene Therapeutics

The Co-Founder, David Chang, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$791k worth of shares at a price of US$38.57 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.10. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Allogene Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALLO Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Allogene Therapeutics insiders own about US$327m worth of shares (which is 8.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allogene Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Allogene Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Allogene Therapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Allogene Therapeutics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

