Have Insiders Sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Santillan, recently divested US$145k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$125 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alliance Data Systems

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Gerspach bought US$411k worth of shares at a price of US$68.46 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$125), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

John Gerspach purchased 11.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$60.75. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ADS Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alliance Data Systems insiders own 2.9% of the company, currently worth about US$178m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alliance Data Systems Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Alliance Data Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Alliance Data Systems (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

