Have Insiders Sold Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Anderson, the Executive VP recently netted about US$525k selling shares at an average price of US$136. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Allegiant Travel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Maurice Gallagher, for US$21m worth of shares, at about US$130 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$138). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.5% of Maurice Gallagher's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.7m for 21.49k shares. On the other hand they divested 428.95k shares, for US$54m. In total, Allegiant Travel insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$125. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALGT Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Does Allegiant Travel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Allegiant Travel insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$412m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Allegiant Travel Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Allegiant Travel is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Allegiant Travel.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

