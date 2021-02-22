Have Insiders Sold ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Executive Chairman, Jess Ravich, recently sold US$498k worth of stock at US$1.80 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

ALJ Regional Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jess Ravich is the biggest insider sale of ALJ Regional Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$1.63. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

ALJ Regional Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ALJJ Insider Trading Volume February 23rd 2021

Does ALJ Regional Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that ALJ Regional Holdings insiders own 48% of the company, worth about US$33m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The ALJ Regional Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought ALJ Regional Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ALJ Regional Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

