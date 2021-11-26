Have Insiders Sold Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Recently?

Some Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Clinical Officer, Donald Furman, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$20.11 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.2%.

Alignment Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Donald Furman is the biggest insider sale of Alignment Healthcare shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$18.71. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Alignment Healthcare insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALHC Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

I will like Alignment Healthcare better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Alignment Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alignment Healthcare insiders own 6.3% of the company, currently worth about US$244m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alignment Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Alignment Healthcare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alignment Healthcare. Be aware that Alignment Healthcare is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Of course Alignment Healthcare may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

