Have Insiders Sold Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Recently?

Some Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Remy Trafelet recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$31.50 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alico

In fact, the recent sale by Remy Trafelet was the biggest sale of Alico shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$31.22. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALCO Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership of Alico

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Alico shares, worth about US$70m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alico Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Alico (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

