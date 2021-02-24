Have Insiders Sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) should probably be aware that the Co-COO & Regional Market Director of Maryland, Lawrence Diamond, recently divested US$272k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$170 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The Founder & Executive Chairman, Joel Marcus, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.9m worth of shares at a price of US$177 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$164. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARE Insider Trading Volume February 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders own about US$294m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Alexandria Real Estate Equities is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alexandria Real Estate Equities (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

