Have Insiders Sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andres Gavinet, the Chief Accounting Officer recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$189. However, that sale only accounted for 10.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CFO, Dean Shigenaga, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$200 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$185. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARE Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders own about US$316m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Alexandria Real Estate Equities you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

