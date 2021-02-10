Have Insiders Sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Andrew Harrison, recently sold US$357k worth of stock at US$57.50 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

Alaska Air Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Harrison is the biggest insider sale of Alaska Air Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$57.36. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.85k shares worth US$70k. But insiders sold 14.04k shares worth US$649k. In total, Alaska Air Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$46.21, on average. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ALK Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alaska Air Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Alaska Air Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Alaska Air Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Alaska Air Group, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Alaska Air Group has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

