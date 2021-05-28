Have Insiders Sold Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Recently?

Some Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Ronald Robinson, recently sold a substantial US$530k worth of stock at a price of US$152 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alamo Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Dan Malone, sold US$800k worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$153. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Alamo Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ALG Insider Trading Volume May 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alamo Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alamo Group insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alamo Group Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Alamo Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Alamo Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

