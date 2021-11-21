Have Insiders Sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Rick McConnell, the President & GM of Security Technology Group recently netted about US$679k selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Akamai Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by President & GM of Security Technology Group Rick McConnell was not the only time they sold Akamai Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$110 per share in a -US$1.6m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$111). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 24% of Rick McConnell's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Akamai Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AKAM Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Akamai Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Akamai Technologies insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$285m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Akamai Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Akamai Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Akamai Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Akamai Technologies you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.