Have Insiders Sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP, Aaron Ahola, recently sold US$310k worth of stock at US$88.52 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 23% in their holding.

Akamai Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Services, Paul Joseph, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$95.22 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$91.69. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Akamai Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:AKAM Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Akamai Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Akamai Technologies insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$236m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Akamai Technologies Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Akamai Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Akamai Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

