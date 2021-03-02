Have Insiders Sold Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CFO, Gregory Willis, recently divested US$496k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.13 each. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Air Lease Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, John Plueger, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$38.47 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$44.88. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.0% of John Plueger's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.78k shares worth US$318k. On the other hand they divested 130.43k shares, for US$5.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Air Lease shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$40.19, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AL Insider Trading Volume March 3rd 2021

Does Air Lease Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Air Lease insiders own about US$346m worth of shares (which is 6.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Air Lease Insiders?

Insiders sold Air Lease shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Air Lease (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

