Have Insiders Sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Forrest Norrod, a company insider, recently netted about US$4.1m selling shares at an average price of US$102. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Forrest Norrod was the biggest sale of Advanced Micro Devices shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$99.05. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMD Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Advanced Micro Devices insiders own about US$695m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Micro Devices Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Advanced Micro Devices has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: Advanced Micro Devices may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.