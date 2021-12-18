Have Insiders Sold Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Alexander Fischer, recently sold US$324k worth of stock at US$130 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

Advanced Drainage Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President, Robert Klein, sold US$4.7m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$128). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 33% of Robert Klein's holding.

Insiders in Advanced Drainage Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WMS Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Advanced Drainage Systems insiders own about US$927m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Drainage Systems Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Advanced Drainage Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Advanced Drainage Systems is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Advanced Drainage Systems has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: Advanced Drainage Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.