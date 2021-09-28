Have Insiders Sold Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Recently?

Some Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Shantanu Narayen, recently sold a substantial US$25m worth of stock at a price of US$620 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Adobe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Shantanu Narayen is the biggest insider sale of Adobe shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$604. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Adobe didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

I will like Adobe better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$760m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adobe Insiders?

Insiders sold Adobe shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Adobe is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Adobe may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

