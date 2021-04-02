Have Insiders Sold Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) should probably be aware that the Chief Product Officer & Executive VP of Creative Cloud, Scott Belsky, recently divested US$269k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$449 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adobe

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Independent Director, John Warnock, for US$5.1m worth of shares, at about US$411 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$483). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 2.7% of John Warnock's stake.

Adobe insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Adobe Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$655m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Adobe Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Adobe shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Adobe is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Adobe has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

