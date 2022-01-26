Have Insiders Sold Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Warnock, the Co-Founder & Independent Director recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$519. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.9%.

Adobe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Shantanu Narayen, sold US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$622 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$503. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Adobe shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Adobe insiders own about US$591m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adobe Tell Us?

The stark truth for Adobe is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Adobe has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

