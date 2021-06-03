Have Insiders Sold Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brian Poff, the CFO, Executive VP recently netted about US$611k selling shares at an average price of US$96.09. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Addus HomeCare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Chairman of the Board, R. Allison, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$95.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$95.27). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of R. Allison's stake.

Addus HomeCare insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ADUS Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Addus HomeCare

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Addus HomeCare insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Addus HomeCare Tell Us?

An insider sold Addus HomeCare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Addus HomeCare is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Addus HomeCare. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Addus HomeCare you should be aware of.

But note: Addus HomeCare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.