Have Insiders Sold Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Recently?

We note that the Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Executive VP & Chief Information Officer, Michael Wattenbarger, recently sold US$72k worth of stock for US$100 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 14%, hardly encouraging.

Addus HomeCare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, R. Allison, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$95.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$99.70). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of R. Allison's holding.

Insiders in Addus HomeCare didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ADUS Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Addus HomeCare

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Addus HomeCare insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Addus HomeCare Tell Us?

Insiders sold Addus HomeCare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Addus HomeCare makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Addus HomeCare that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Addus HomeCare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.