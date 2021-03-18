Have Insiders Sold AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Recently?

Some AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Shaw Rietkerk, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$37.23 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

AdaptHealth Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Shaw Rietkerk is the biggest insider sale of AdaptHealth shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$37.21. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AHCO Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AdaptHealth insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$844m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AdaptHealth Tell Us?

An insider sold AdaptHealth shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that AdaptHealth is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

