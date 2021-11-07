Have Insiders Sold Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Suzanne Winter, recently sold US$123k worth of stock at US$5.23 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

Accuray Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Joseph Whitters bought US$173k worth of shares at a price of US$3.46 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.61. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 112.50k shares for US$428k. But they sold 90.69k shares for US$427k. In total, Accuray insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ARAY Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Accuray insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Accuray Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Accuray, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Accuray. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Accuray and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

