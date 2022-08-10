Have Insiders Sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Recently?

Some Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, David Duckworth, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$80.63 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Acadia Healthcare Company

In fact, the recent sale by David Duckworth was the biggest sale of Acadia Healthcare Company shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$79.59. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Acadia Healthcare Company insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACHC Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

I will like Acadia Healthcare Company better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Acadia Healthcare Company insiders own 1.9% of the company, currently worth about US$134m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acadia Healthcare Company Insiders?

Insiders sold Acadia Healthcare Company shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Acadia Healthcare Company is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Acadia Healthcare Company. For example - Acadia Healthcare Company has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

