Have Insiders Sold Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Recently?

Some Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Martin Sutter, recently sold a substantial US$5.1m worth of stock at a price of US$339 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.8%.

Abiomed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Martin Sutter was the biggest sale of Abiomed shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$335. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ABMD Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Does Abiomed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Abiomed insiders own about US$302m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abiomed Insiders?

An insider sold Abiomed shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Abiomed you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

