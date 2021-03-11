Have Insiders Sold AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Paul Lackey, recently divested US$150k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$75.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The insider, Mikel Crews, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$59.60 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$73.36). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Mikel Crews's holding.

AAON insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AAON Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

Does AAON Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AAON insiders own about US$816m worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AAON Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought AAON stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since AAON is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that AAON has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

