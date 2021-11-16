Have Insiders Sold A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Recently?

Some A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Jess Ravich, recently sold a substantial US$512k worth of stock at a price of US$71.04 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At A-Mark Precious Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, William Richardson, for US$879k worth of shares, at about US$52.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$74.53, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.8% of William Richardson's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in A-Mark Precious Metals than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMRK Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. A-Mark Precious Metals insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$169m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The A-Mark Precious Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of A-Mark Precious Metals stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since A-Mark Precious Metals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing A-Mark Precious Metals. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (4 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in A-Mark Precious Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

