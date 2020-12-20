Have Insiders Sold 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eric Hammes, a company insider, recently netted about US$897k selling shares at an average price of US$177. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 52% of their entire holding.

3M Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Safety & Industrial Business Group, Michael Vale, sold US$995k worth of shares at a price of US$159 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$176). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 18% of Michael Vale's stake.

3M insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MMM Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2020

Does 3M Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that 3M insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The 3M Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold 3M shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that 3M is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - 3M has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

