Have Insiders Been Selling World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At World Wrestling Entertainment

The Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Director, Paul Levesque, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$45.83 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$53.90). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 39% of Paul Levesque's stake.

Insiders in World Wrestling Entertainment didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

World Wrestling Entertainment Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at World Wrestling Entertainment. In total, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Director Paul Levesque dumped US$2.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does World Wrestling Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that World Wrestling Entertainment insiders own 41% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About World Wrestling Entertainment Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought World Wrestling Entertainment stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since World Wrestling Entertainment is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing World Wrestling Entertainment. While conducting our analysis, we found that World Wrestling Entertainment has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

