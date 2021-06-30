Have Insiders Been Selling Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Western New England Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, William Wagner, sold US$96k worth of shares at a price of US$9.02 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$8.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.51k shares worth US$62k. But insiders sold 12.60k shares worth US$113k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Western New England Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:WNEB Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Insiders at Western New England Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Western New England Bancorp. Senior VP & Chief Information Officer Darlene Libiszewski only netted US$17k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Western New England Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.7% of Western New England Bancorp shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Western New England Bancorp Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Western New England Bancorp insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Western New England Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

