Have Insiders Been Selling Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Washington Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, William Wray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$48.70 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$53.07, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of William Wray's holding.

In the last year Washington Trust Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WASH Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Washington Trust Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Washington Trust Bancorp. In total, insiders sold US$193k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Washington Trust Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Washington Trust Bancorp insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Washington Trust Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Washington Trust Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Washington Trust Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Washington Trust Bancorp (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

