Have Insiders Been Selling Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Viavi Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Oleg Khaykin, sold US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$13.61 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$15.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Oleg Khaykin's holding.

In the last year Viavi Solutions insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:VIAV Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Viavi Solutions Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Viavi Solutions. In total, Senior Vice President of Optical Security & Performance Products Luke Scrivanich sold US$100k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Viavi Solutions

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Viavi Solutions Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Viavi Solutions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Viavi Solutions is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Viavi Solutions has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

