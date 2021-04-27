Have Insiders Been Selling Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Vail Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, John Sorte, for US$418k worth of shares, at about US$229 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$327, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 3.9% of John Sorte's stake.

Vail Resorts insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MTN Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Vail Resorts

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Vail Resorts insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$149m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vail Resorts Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vail Resorts shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Vail Resorts, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vail Resorts. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Vail Resorts you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

