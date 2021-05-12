Have Insiders Been Selling Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Unity Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Executive Chairman, John Riccitiello, for US$39m worth of shares, at about US$27.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$84.54. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19% of John Riccitiello's holding.

Unity Software insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:U Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Unity Software

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Unity Software insiders own about US$419m worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Unity Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Unity Software shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Unity Software insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Unity Software has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

