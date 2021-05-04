Have Insiders Been Selling Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, William Aliski, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$74.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$107. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of William Aliski's holding.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RARE Insider Trading Volume May 4th 2021

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders own about US$349m worth of shares (which is 4.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

