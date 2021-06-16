Have Insiders Been Selling The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Scotts Miracle-Gro

The CEO & Chairman of the Board, James Hagedorn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$193 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$190. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SMG Insider Trading Volume June 16th 2021

Scotts Miracle-Gro Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares. In total, Independent Director Peter Shumlin sold US$349k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Scotts Miracle-Gro Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Scotts Miracle-Gro Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Scotts Miracle-Gro makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Scotts Miracle-Gro is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

