Have Insiders Been Selling Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Thomas Reddin, for US$175k worth of shares, at about US$17.50 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$16.81. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$82k for 14.30k shares. On the other hand they divested 24.00k shares, for US$408k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SKT Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Insiders at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. In total, insiders dumped US$408k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.7% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares, worth about US$67m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Tell Us?

Insiders sold Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

