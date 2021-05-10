Have Insiders Been Selling Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Steven Kidd, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$23.69 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$23.28. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$556k for 52.09k shares. On the other hand they divested 100.09k shares, for US$2.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:STXB Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Insiders at Spirit of Texas Bancshares Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$2.4m worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, Independent Director Akash Patel spent US$2.0k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 23% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares, worth about US$94m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spirit of Texas Bancshares Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Spirit of Texas Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



