Have Insiders Been Selling Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Sangamo Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Gary Loeb, sold US$73k worth of shares at a price of US$13.18 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$10.39). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Sangamo Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SGMO Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Insiders at Sangamo Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Sangamo Therapeutics shares. In total, Executive VP Gary Loeb dumped US$73k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Sangamo Therapeutics insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$2.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sangamo Therapeutics Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Sangamo Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sangamo Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

